Marie A. McCarthy, 92

Marie A. (Collins) McCarthy, age 92, of Weymouth, a former longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, February 8, 2021, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Marie was born in Quincy, to the late Frederick J. and Margaret E. (Goullard) Collins. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1945. She had lived in Weymouth for the past seven years, previously in Quincy. She was brought up in the Houghs Neck section of Quincy and loved her years there, growing up at 37 Sea Avenue and finally bringing her family up at 29 Sea Avenue on scenic Great Hill. Staying in Quincy, later in life, the family moved to 23 Colonial Drive off of Adams Street to the home which was Frank and Marie’s pride and joy for several years.

Marie worked as an administrative assistant for General Dynamics at the former Fore River Shipyard. She retired in 1986.

In addition to researching her family genealogy, Marie enjoyed travelling across the world, especially through Europe, and was proud to attend the 1984 40th anniversary commemorating D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy, France.

Most of all, Marie was devoted to her family.

Beloved wife of the late Francis L. McCarthy. Their retirement years were spent at their residence on Vanderbilt Drive in Naples, Fla. Devoted mother of Mary K. Aepelbacher of Weymouth, David F. McCarthy and his wife Rosanne of Quincy, and Peggy McCarthy and her companion, Mark Gelo, of Malden. Loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Rev. Frederick J. Collins.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, February 15, from 4-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1015 Sea Street, Quincy, on Tuesday, February 16, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Marie’s memory may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472 or perkins.org.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.