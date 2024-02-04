Marie A. McDonough, 85

Marie A. (Mayer) McDonough, a beloved resident of Squantum, died on February 1, 2024, surrounded by the family she treasured. Born in Rutland, VT, Marie was 85.

The beloved wife of the late Paul T. McDonough, Ret. BPD. Cherished mother of Erin Boylan and her husband Eddie BPD, Paula Glynn and her husband Barry all of Squantum and the late Liesl Radzik and her husband Rick of Quincy. Devoted sister of Jean Green of Squantum and her late husband John “Jack.” Sister in law of Ann Higgins, Joseph Murphy, John and Mary McDonough. The late Jane Murphy, Robert and Kathy McDonough and Thomas and Patricia McDonough. Loving Nana to Alison and Alexa Radzik, Shannon, Kathryn and Emma Boylan and Brendan and Paul Glynn. Marie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Marie dedicated many years of her life working as a switchboard operator for Blue Cross Blue Shield where her warm voice and friendly demeanor made a lasting impact on everyone who interacted with her. She also worked for the Quincy Public Schools in food services for many years. Marie’s true joy in life was her family, she adored her children and grandchildren. Her generous heart touched the lives of those around her, leaving a legacy of kindness and compassion.

Marie and her late husband Paul, shared a love for travel, especially to Naples, FL and Lake Bomoseen in Vermont. Hosting backyard pool gatherings for family and friends was also a favorite pastime and a lifetime of memories . Marie loved her Squantum community, embraced the friendship of her neighbors and enjoyed the vibrant spirit of the area she called home for so many years.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, Feb 9, 2024 from 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Saturday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie may be made to Quincy Animal Shelter, 440R East Squantum St. Quincy, MA 02171. See www.Keohane.comfor directions and online condolences.