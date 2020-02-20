Marie A. Rose, 90

Marie A. (Shinn) Rose, age 90, of Quincy died Feb. 14.

Raised and educated in New Jersey, she lived most of her life in Quincy.

A devoted wife and mother, and friend to many, she was an avid bingo player and always helped those in need.

The beloved wife of the late Jesse G. Rose, she was the loving mother of Darlene Kerr of Goshen, NY, David Rose of Everett, James Rose of Braintree and the late Sheila Rose; dear grandmother of Raymond J. Rose of Quincy, Jeffrey Rose of Quincy and Kevin Rose of Braintree; and is also survived by her great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, February 21 from 4:00 to 8:00PM at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home 74 Elm St. Quincy Center.

On Saturday there will be a Funeral Service in the funeral home chapel at 10:00AM.

Burial is at Blue Hill Cemetery.