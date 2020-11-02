Marie Benedetti, 93

Marie Benedetti, age 93, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, passed into eternal life, Saturday, October 31, 2020, at home.

Born in Quincy to Italian immigrants, she was raised and educated in Quincy. Marie was a graduate of Quincy High School and Radcliffe College. She had lived in Braintree for over fifty years.

Marie was employed as an executive for the former New England Telephone Company for many years. Following her retirement, she served as an administrative assistant to the chief in the office of the Braintree Fire Department.

She was a longtime member of the Telephone Pioneers of America.

Marie was a wonderful and talented pianist, and loved spending time with her family and friends. Marie was a source of joy, kindness, comfort, wisdom, and faith to those who were fortunate to have known her.

Beloved daughter of the late John and Rita (Ciardelli) Benedetti. Devoted sister of A. Jean Marinelli of Quincy and the late Louise E. Logan.

Marie is also survived by her loving nephews, Frank A. Marinelli, Esq. and his family of Braintree, Peter S. Marinelli, Esq. and his family of Wrentham. She was predeceased by her nephew, John P. Marinelli.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, November 4, from 5 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines. Graveside Services at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy will be conducted privately.

For those who wish, donations in Marie’s memory may be made to South Shore Elder Services, 1515 Washington Street, Braintree, MA 02184.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.