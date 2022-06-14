Marie Breen, 100

Marie (Mary Sweeney) Breen, of Hull, died June 12, 2022, she was 100 years old. The beloved wife of 67 years to the late Robert H. Breen. Loving mother of Robert M. Breen of Hull, Karen Scanlan of Pembroke, William J. Breen and his wife Cindy of Roslindale, Jean M. Carroll and her husband Paul of Bridgewater, Kevin P. Breen and his wife Karen and Steven J. Breen all of Hull. Marie also was the cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren

Marie was born in Quincy to the late Michael and Esther (Meade) Sweeney. She grew up in Quincy Point and lived there 68 years before moving to Hull. She began her working career at New England Telephone and Telegraph Company as a switch board operator and received a temporary leave to serve in the United States Navy during World War II as an aerographer’s mate. She was stationed at Cape May in New Jersey. Marie was very proud of all her children and took great pride in raising them well. She enjoyed all the activities at the Hull Senior Center taking advantage of the many trips they offered; she especially enjoyed her trip to Europe. She was a devout Catholic and had a devotion to the rosary. Her family and her faith were the foundation of her life. She raised a wonderful family and they feel blessed to have had such an amazing woman as their mother.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Hull at 10:30 AM. Burial in Hull Village Cemetery, Hull.

