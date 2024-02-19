Marie C. Roy, 98

Marie C. Roy (Morris), 98, of Quincy, MA, formerly of Mattapan, passed away on February 16, 2024.

Marie is survived by her 5 children, Paul Roy of Methuen, MA, Peter Roy of Natick, MA, Philip Roy and his wife Nancy of West Roxbury, MA, Perry Roy and his wife Ellen of Rockland, MA, and Phyllis Hamilton of Cape Neddick, ME. Her two sisters, Ann Lannon and her husband Paul, Nancy O’Brien and her predeceased brothers John, Charlie and Philip. Marie’s pride and joy were her 15 grandchildren, Veronica, Paul, Nicole, Jennifer, Melissa, Kimberly, Andrew, Timothy, Michael, Jamie, Joseph, Elizabeth, Jessica, Emmaly and David, and 25 great-grandchildren. As well as many nieces and nephews. We will all cherish the famous Happy Birthday calls.

Marie grew up in Dorchester and worked as a young girl at the Strand theatre, meeting notable actors throughout her time there. Marie was a working Mother in a time when it was not popular. She worked for Zayre’s department store for 30 years and retired from her second career at Stop and Shop after 25 years. Marie loved spending time visiting with her family and enjoyed many trips with her sisters.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Feb. 28th Wednesday 8:30-10:00 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, W. Roxbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie to The Home for Little Wanders, 780 American Legion Highway, Boston, MA 02131.