Marie E. Crooker

Marie Elaine (Connolly) Crooker, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died March 12, 2022.

Marie was a graduate of Monsignor Ryan High School in Dorchester. She was an avid fan of the Boston Crusaders Drum and Bugle Corps. She was the beloved wife of William Crooker. Loving mother of Michelle Perlinski and her husband Steve of CO; and Denise Jordan-Currul and her husband Frank, Jr. of NH. Proud “Nana” to Michael, Keith, Benjamin, Kaysie, Emilee, and Joshua.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie may be made to MSPCA, 350 S. Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130.

See Keohane.com for online condolences.