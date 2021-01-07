Marie J. Bevacqua, 88

Marie J. (Whalen) Bevacqua, 88, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Marie was born on Oct. 30, 1932 in South Boston; she was the first child of Martin and Mary Whalen and the eldest of 8 children. She lived in Quincy with her daughter Helen and her grandson Jason for many years.

Marie is the beloved wife of the late Edward T. Bevacqua. Loving mother of the late Helen M. Bevacqua. Devoted grandmother of Jason M. Bevacqua and his partner Cynthia Johnson of Quincy. Cherished great grandmother to Hailey and Derek. Loving sister of Martin J. Whalen of Brockton, John J. Whalen of Squantum, William Whalen of Savannah, GA. Helen Audette of Quincy, Florence Higgins of Bourne and Rita M. O’Connell of Weymouth. and the late Lillian Smith. Marie is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Marie loved her family and will always be remembered as a wonderful mom, grandmother, sister and aunt. Rest in peace – our love goes with you. A special thank you to Marie’s niece, Lorraine Curtin, for her support and guidance.

Funeral and interment services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie may be made to Huntington’s disease research at Mass General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.