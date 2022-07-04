Marie J. Mansfield

Marie J. (Duffy) Mansfield of Norwell, formerly of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Marie was born in Boston, MA on November 21, 1953, to the late James and Grace Duffy (Shea). Raised in Mattapan/Dorchester, she graduated from St. Gregory Schools. She went on to earn her Associate’s Degree in Business from Quincy College.

She started her career in financial services in 1972 at Boston City Hospital, where she worked for 24 years, and briefly at Boston Medical Center. In 2001 she began working at Partners Healthcare as a Director for Blue Cross and Medicare Accounts receivable and was responsible for managing up to 100 employees.

Besides spending quality time with her family and friends, Marie was passionate about traveling, exercising, decorating, hosting parties, and bargain shopping. Marie was a bright light and was known for her ability to sense when people needed her help. She touched so many lives with her generosity and passion for life. Nothing brought her greater joy than being a Nana to her two grandchildren.

Marie met the love of her life, Steven Mansfield, in their high school years, and they have since been together for 52 years. Beloved mother of Kylie Mansfield and her husband Robert Rohlfing of Pembroke, Molly and Victoria Mansfield of Norwell, and loving Nana of Quinlan and Tyler Rohlfing of Pembroke. Dear sister of James Duffy of Duxbury, John Duffy of Boston, Joseph Duffy of Rockland, and Ellen Buchanan of Milton. Marie also had many loved nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marie’s Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 7th at 10 AM in St. Mary’s Church, 392 Hanover St., Hanover. Visiting hour at 9 AM prior to the Mass at St. Mary’s Church. Burial at Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree.

Donations may be made in Marie’s name to:

Compassionate Care ALS: 17 Chase Rd., Falmouth, MA 02540

https://ccals.org/donate/

Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Mass General Hospital

https://www.massgeneral.org/neurology/als/support

For online condolences please visit www.hamellydon.com