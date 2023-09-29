Marie L. Keefe, 90

Marie L. (Duggan) Keefe, of Quincy, passed peacefully on September 26, 2023, she was 90.

The beloved wife of the late Arthur B. Keefe. Loving mother of Annie M. Dutton and her husband Scotty of Milton and Kathleen M. Sullivan and her husband David of South Boston. Sister of Robert Duggan and his wife Maryanne of Weymouth and the late Harry Duggan and his wife Pat Duggan of Squantum. Cherished Nanny of Haley Dutton of Milton and Patrick and Christopher Sullivan of South Boston. Sister in law of Jane Rinck and her husband Philip of Waltham.

Marie was originally from South Boston and proud of her Irish heritage. She had a special place in her heart for her Gate of Heaven Parish. Marie enjoyed sewing and crafting. She was proud to say she worked for more than 30 years at New England Telephone, but nothing was more important than her grandchildren, she was so very proud of each of them.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 9-10 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marie may be made to Gate of Heaven Parish, 615 East 4th Street, South Boston, MA 02127. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.