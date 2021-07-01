Marie Phelan, 89

Marie (Qualey) Phelan, 89, of Quincy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family June 29, 2021 at BID Milton Hospital.

Loving wife of 60 years to the late Charles J. Phelan Sr. Daughter of the late Patrick Qualey and Nora Langan. Devoted mother of Annmarie Phelan and her partner John Smith, Ward 5 City Councillor Charles Phelan Jr. and his wife Michelle Lydon, and Noreen McEachern and her husband Paul; all of Quincy. Beloved Grandmother of Nicole McEachern of Stoughton, Jena Griffith and her husband Jonathan, Roberta Phelan, Charles Phelan III and Jaclyn McEachern; all of Quincy. Great-grandmother to the one and only, Nora Cameron. Sister of the late Joseph Qualey retired QPD of Quincy. Sister-in-law of Ann McAuley of Hingham and her late husband Thomas McCauley, and Edward Phelan and his wife Joan of Canton. Marie also leaves behind many other nieces, nephews and close friends.

Marie was a lifelong resident of Quincy and a graduate of Quincy High School, class of 1949 where she loved being a drum majorette. She worked for many years at the St. Ann’s Rectory in Quincy.

She loved to travel with her husband Charlie, frequently visiting their Cape Cod vacation home in Yarmouth with their family and friends. One of Marie’s favorite things was getting her hair done, especially by Rose Pope.

A Funeral mass will be held on July 6 at 10:30am at St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street in Quincy. Following the service Marie will be reunited with her soul mate and laid to rest at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy. At the request of the family, due to health concerns, visiting hours will be private.

Services under that care of Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, Quincy.

Charitable donations can be made in Marie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

The Phelan Family would also like to extend a special thank you to all the healthcare workers that cared for her over the years, including Jackie Lydon, the staff at Standish Village, and the doctors and nurses at BID Milton Hospital.