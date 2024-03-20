Marie R. Harte, 92

Marie R. (Thornton) Harte, age 92, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, March 18, 2024 at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Marie was born in Quincy, to the late Patrick J. and Elizabeth (Hayes) Thornton. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy in Boston, Class of 1949.

Widowed at a young age, Marie took charge and raised her young family. She was a devoted homemaker and mother and developed a special bond with her late son, Joseph. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and needlepoint.

She cherished her role as matriarch of her family and especially loved her grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Vincent W. Harte.

Devoted mother of Patrick J. Harte and his wife Cheryl of Woonsocket, R.I., Marie E. Harte Sanchez and her husband Ruben of Alexandria, Va., Colleen A. Malley and her husband John of Stoughton, William J. Harte and Lynn LeCourt of Raynham, and the late Joseph P. Harte.

Loving grandmother of Patty, Abbie, Jake, Bailey, Joe, Bree, Brendan, and Samantha.

Dear sister of the late Joseph Thornton and his surviving wife Jeanne of Canton. Marie is also survived by three nephews and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Sunday, March 24, from 2 – 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Monday, March 25, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Marie’s memory may be made to Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.