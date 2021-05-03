Marie Shuley, 91

A. “Marie” (Connolly) Shuley, 91, of Quincy, died at home peacefully after battling multiple illnesses on May 1.

The beloved wife of the late Paul Shuley. Loving mother of Diane Gill and her husband John of Weymouth and Maureen Eyler of New York. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Gill of Weymouth and Erik Eyler and his fiancee Kelly Monfredini of San Francisco , CA. Sister of Eleanor Leary of Quincy and the late Margaret Morway, John and Francis Connolly and Teresa Conley. Marie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Shuley worked for several years at Commercial Union Insurance. She enjoyed gardening, dancing and music. She and her late husband Paul thoroughly enjoyed sitting on their front porch enjoying the view of Wollaston Beach.

Mrs. Shuley loved spending time with her family, she cherished the moments and memories they made together. She will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her.

Out of concern for the Covid pandemic, funeral services will be held privately at Massachusetts National Cemetery, where Marie will be buried with her late husband Paul.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate her life. I

Memorial donations may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.