Marie T. Carrabba, 91

Marie T. (Carella) Carrabba, age 91, died peacefully on September 5, 2022 with her son James at her side along with her two best friends, Shirley Hickerson and Tom Contrera. She was born, raised, and educated in Quincy, MA. Marie was a devoted wife and mother whose greatest joy was being with family and friends. She deeply loved both her immediate family and her large extended family of many relatives. She was the beloved daughter of the late Robert and Mary L. (Bianchi) Carella. Marie was the loving wife of James J. Carrabba who passed away on November 4, 1994. They were married for thirty-five years. Her only child is James J. Carrabba Jr, husband of Samantha I. Carrabba, father of Marie’s two grandchildren, Renate Carrabba and Miranda Carrabba of Morris, NY. She was sister to the late Norma Carella of Quincy, Florence Ciardelli and her late husband Winston of Quincy, Louise Kelley and her late husband Frank of Plymouth, MA and Florida, and the late Robert L. Carella and his wife Lillian of Quincy. Also, she is survived by many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

Her favorite thing in life was being a mom, grandmother and a wife. In her younger years she worked at Liberty Mutual, Filenes, the Fore River Shipyard and later on as an Assistant Librarian in Newton, NH. She enjoyed working at the library very much. Marie was very social and made friends wherever she went. She made a lot of very good friends at the New York State Veterans Home at Oxford, NY where she resided for the past two and a half years. She was affectionately known as “Mama” by many of the staff and residents at the Veterans Home. She had a very contagious laugh and was always joking around with the other residents and staff. Marie herself was not a Veteran, but her husband James was a Navy Veteran of 22 years, which is how she was able to live at the Veterans Home at Oxford. Both the staff and the residents really loved her and were quite saddened with her passing. She will be missed greatly by her family and many friends.

Calling hours and a funeral mass for Marie will be on October 14, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Church, 95 Crescent Street, West Quincy, MA. Calling hours at St Mary’s Church will be 8:30 AM until 9:45 AM. The funeral mass will be at 10:00 AM. Following the funeral at 11:45 AM, a lunchtime gathering of family and friends will be at the Common Market Restaurant, 97 Willard St. Quincy, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marie’s memory may be made to The New State Veterans Home at Oxford, 4207 State Highway 220, Oxford, NY 13830, Attention: Bobbie Jo.

