Marie T. White, 58

Marie T. White (Duffy) a longtime resident of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, passed away after a hard-fought battle against cancer on Friday, December 8, 2023. She was 58.

She was born in Dorchester to Mary (Gately) and Michael Duffy and raised in Dorchester. When she was 10 her family moved to Quincy, and she attended Sacred Heart High School. Marie worked as a bus driver for Quincy Public Schools for over 5 years and for Braintree Public Schools for over 10 years.

In her spare time, Marie enjoyed spending time with family. She was proud of her Irish heritage and recently went on a trip with her kids to visit Ireland. At home she enjoyed listening to Irish music, playing cards and spending time with her cat, Nugget. She was excited to be a new grandmother and cherished her granddaughter, Nora. She liked planning trips to Plainridge Park Casino with her friends to try her luck. Marie’s quick wit, sense of humor and caring and generous disposition made for a wonderful mother, wife, sister, grandmother and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Devoted mother to Derek White and his wife Lindsay of Braintree and Megan White of Braintree. Beloved wife of 33 years to Kevin M. White of Braintree. Proud grandmother to Nora White of Braintree. Loving sister to David Duffy and his wife Karen of Weymouth, Kevin Duffy of Quincy, Kathy Duffy of Quincy and Michael Duffy and his wife Mani of CT. Cherished guardian to Nugget the cat. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, December 18th, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday, December 19th, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.