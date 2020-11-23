Marietta A. O’Connor, 84

Marietta A. (Renda) O’Connor, age 84, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Saturday, November 21, 2020, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Marietta was born in Chelsea, to the late Mario and Virginia (Manduca) Renda. Raised and educated in South Boston, she was a graduate of Nazareth High School, Class of 1955. She had lived in Quincy for the past fifty years.

As a young woman, she was employed as a medical secretary at New England Baptist Hospital, and later worked as a secretary in the financial industry. Marietta was primarily a homemaker who was devoted to her family.

She was a member of the Braintree Moose Lodge, Chapter 2042 for the past several years. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, and watching old movies.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas X. O’Connor. Devoted mother of Brian P. O’Connor and Thomas M. O’Connor, both of Quincy. Marietta was predeceased by her loving brother, Leonard “Sonny” Renda and his late wife Trudy, and is also survived by a niece and nephew.

At the request of the family, funeral services are private.

For those who wish, donations in Marietta’s memory may be made to the Braintree Moose Lodge, 175 Howard Street, Braintree, MA 02184.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.