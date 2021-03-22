Marilyn F. Guilfoyle, 77

Marilyn F. (Kenney) Guilfoyle, age 77, of Plymouth, formerly of Weymouth and Braintree, died peacefully, Friday, March 19, 2021, at Laurelwood at The Pinehills.

Marilyn was born in Boston, to the late Thomas E. and Rose A. (Giglio) Kenney. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Archbishop Williams High School, Class of 1961, and Mount Saint Mary of the Hills College in Hookset, N.H., Class of 1965.

Marilyn had lived in Plymouth for the past three years, previously in Weymouth for over ten years, and earlier in Braintree for over thirty-five years.

She was employed as a teacher for the Braintree Public Schools for over twenty years. She retired from Morrison Elementary School where she taught first grade.

Marilyn loved spending time with her friends, enjoying a glass of wine or a nice dinner. She was an avid shopper and loved a good outfit. Marilyn was devoted to her family, especially her seven cherished grandchildren.

Beloved wife for forty-seven years of the late Edward J. Guilfoyle, Jr. Devoted mother of Michael E. Guilfoyle and his wife Kathy of Plymouth, Thomas J. Guilfoyle and his wife Ellen of East Bridgewater, and Erin M. McLaughlin and her husband Eric of Marshfield. Loving grandmother of Kristine, Brian, Kelly and Thomas Guilfoyle, Hannah and Brendan McLaughlin, and the late Michael E. Guilfoyle, Jr. Great-grandmother of Mora and Maxon. Marilyn is also survived by her many loving friends.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Wednesday, March 24, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to Beacon Hospice Care, 32 Resnik Road, Suite 3, Plymouth, MA 02360.

The Guilfoyle and McLaughlin families would like to extend our gratitude to the loving and professional staff at Laurelwood at The Pinehills for the wonderful care of our mother and support of our families.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.