Marilyn F. Young, 79

Marilyn Frances Young, 79 of Hingham, died peacefully on Nov. 27, 2022, after a brief illness, with her loving family by her side.

Marilyn retired several years ago, as the Executive Administrative Assistant to the Vice President of Dunkin Donuts Corporation in Randolph. Marilyn was dedicated to her family and friends. She was a person who did so much for others, but never wanted to be recognized for her generous actions and compassionate nature. Marilyn took great pride in her Irish heritage and lived the life of a strong, loyal, Irish woman; who had tremendous faith, strong moral values and a great sense of humor. Marilyn loved taking trips to Florida to visit her sister’s family as well as Disney World. She also traveled to various states visiting her friends, especially her best friend since grade school, Judi Morris of Arizona. She was a long-time fan of Boston sports, especially the Patriots and the Red Sox. Marilyn loved to work on a multitude of crafts with her sisters sitting around the family dining room table.

Marilyn is survived by many loving and supportive nieces and nephews, Jason Nichols of Westborough, Laura Mabry of Florida, Victoria Damon of Weymouth, Kelly Anderson (Goddaughter) of Florida, Matthew Nichols of Westborough, Leah Belcher of Rockland, Julie Young of Abington and Sandra Young of Randolph; she also leaves behind many great-nieces and great-nephews. Marilyn had a very special and unique relationship with her devoted Godchildren, Catherine Martin of Halifax, Christine Daffer of California, Jonathan VonDette of Norwell, Scott Wesson of Cambridge, and Zachary Belcher of Rockland.

Marilyn is the daughter of the late Arthur and Mary Young of Hingham. She was preceded in death by her sisters, who were also her best friends, Carol Young, Nancy Nichols, Grace Williams, Christine Arthur and Kathleen Young. Marilyn is also predeceased by her nephew and Godson David Nichols, niece Denise Arthur, and nephew Joshua Arthur.

Marilyn will be greatly missed and will live on in the hearts of all those who shared her life’s journey.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 4-8 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass in Church of the Resurrection, Hingham at 10 AM. Cremation to follow. Please see www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.