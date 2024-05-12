Marilyn Joan Pierce, 89

Marilyn Joan Pierce, of Gilford, New Hampshire, formerly of Quincy, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 5, 2024, in Ossipee, New Hampshire, surrounded by family after a short illness. She was 89.

Marilyn was born in Quincy, Massachusetts on April 30, 1935, and was the daughter of the late John and Thirza (Moore) Pierce.

She enjoyed spending winters in Florida with friends. Marilyn especially enjoyed summertime time with her family at the lakefront cottage in Alton Bay that she purchased along with her sister Lois. She later moved to Gilford, New Hampshire where she enjoyed playing Mahjong, Scrabble and Cards with friends and fellow residents of Wesley Woods. Marilyn was an avid reader and always had a book she was reading by her favorite chair. She enjoyed spending time with life-long friends including Marcia Creighton, Virginia Jones, and Jean Brown. They often enjoyed going out to eat together and it seemed she was always on the phone with one of them anytime you stopped by to visit.

Marilyn is survived by son Mark Stewart and his wife Noreen of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, grandchildren Katey Provost and her husband David of Ludlow, Massachusetts, Kristina Stewart of Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, and Mark Stewart Jr. and his wife Krystle of Gilford, New Hampshire. She was so happy to spend time with her two great grandchildren Autumn Provost and Max Stewart. Marilyn was predeceased by her sister Lois Wolf of Weymouth, Massachusetts, son Scott Stewart of Laconia, New Hampshire and prior husband Warren Stewart of Alton Bay, New Hampshire.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visitation on Saturday, May 18, 2024, 10-11 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 11 AM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.

Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Marilyn’s name to Massachusetts Humane Society by visiting: www.masshumane.org.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.