Marilyn L. DiPalmo

Marilyn L. (Valencia) DiPalmo of Quincy died March 9, 2020.

Marilyn was a selfless woman who always put her family’s needs above her own. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was so proud of each of her four grandsons. In her earlier years she was quite a dancer and enjoyed performing the ballet. She will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Beloved wife of the late Dominic DiPalmo. Loving mother of Anthony “Tony” DiPalmo and his wife Karen of Quincy, Derek DiPalmo of Quincy, and Michael DiPalmo and his wife Toni of Plymouth. Sister of Diane Crawford of Marshfield, Linda Kabilian of Quincy, and the late Robert L. Valencia. Cherished “Nana” to Anthony, Dominic, Brandon and Michael DiPalmo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church Chapel, N. Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339.