Marilyn L. Ridge

Marilyn L. (Greene) Ridge of Quincy passed away peacefully on November 2, 2021 surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of the late John J. Ridge. Loving mother of Maureen Connolly and her husband Patrick of Scituate, formerly of Duxbury, John J. Ridge, Jr. and his wife Shelly of Cincinnati, Geraldine Glynn of NY, Christine Riley and her husband Kirk of Weymouth. Cherished sister of the late Virginia Daly. “Nana” to Keryn, Timothy, and Christian Connolly, Shannon, Casey, Erin, and Allison Ridge, Leanne Glynn, Patrick, Shannon and John Riley.

Marilyn’s life revolved around her deep faith, her family and many friends. Marilyn grew up in South Boston where she met her husband of over 40 years John Ridge. She was especially proud of graduating from Gate of Heaven and stayed in touch with many classmates and planned many reunions.

Marilyn lived in Quincy, the city she loved, for over 50 years. She raised her family there and was an active parishioner at Sacred Heart Church and School. She faithfully attended the 9:00 daily mass until her health prevented it. Marilyn was a prefect and board member of Ladies Sodality for many years as well as a member of North Quincy Catholic Women’s Club, a Eucharistic minister and a CCD teacher. She also loved her job at Walsh’s Restaurant that she had for over 25 years.

She was truly devoted to her grandchildren. Nana kept up with everything going on in their lives and will be greatly missed by all of them. For the past 3 1/2 years, Marilyn lived at the Allerton House in Hingham and the family would like to thank everyone there for the excellent care and love she received. Marilyn loved all of the caregivers and staff and they all loved her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 3-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Friday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to Quincy Catholic Academy, 370 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02171.

