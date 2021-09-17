Marilyn M. Curtin, 91

Marilyn M. (McIntosh) Curtin, age 91, of Quincy, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Marilyn was born to the late Edward C. and Ruth D. (Snowman) McIntosh in Weymouth, where she was raised and educated. She was a graduate of Weymouth High School, Class of 1946.

She had lived in Quincy for over twenty-five years, previously in Braintree for thirty-five years. She was also a former winter resident of Indian Shores, Florida for many years.

After graduating from high school at the age of sixteen, Marilyn worked for the former American Bell Telephone Company, where she met her husband, Edward.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Boston College’s Connell School of Nursing. Marilyn was proud to be a member of the school’s first nursing class and to serve as class president. She began her career as a registered nurse at Carney Hospital in Dorchester and went on to work for the former Quincy City Hospital, where she served in maternity, as well as administration, before retiring as the night supervisor following thirty years of service. During this time, Marilyn was also a devoted homemaker, balancing her role as a mother with her career as a nurse.

In later years, Marilyn enjoyed playing bridge with her friends at 1000 Southern Artery. She was dedicated to her family, actively supporting the activities and accomplishments of her three grandsons.

Beloved wife of the late Edward T. Curtin. Devoted mother of Nancy E. Curtin, Mary B. Curtin-Mezzetti and her husband Peter, all of Hull, John E. Curtin of Rockland and his late wife Debra, Jane M. Curtin of Chatham, and Richard X. Curtin of Rockland. Loving grandmother of James A. Curtin, Christopher M. Curtin, and Robert E. Curtin, all of Rockland.

At the request of the family, funeral services and interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne were private.

For those who wish, donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.