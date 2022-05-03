Marilyn R. Mahn, 95

Marilyn R. Mahn of Quincy passed away rather quickly but peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, May 1, 2022. She was 95 years old.

She was born in Milton to the late Amy I. Gardiner and Theodore C. Gardiner and raised in Quincy. She graduated from North Quincy High in the class of 1944. She married the late Robert C. Mahn Sr. on June 24, 1949 and raised five sons, Robert Jr, Gary, David, Jeffrey, and Gregg. She is survived by seventeen grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.

Marilyn was a devoted mother, wife, and daughter. She was also adventurous, boating, motor homing, and traveling. She enjoyed spending winters in Florida, both in Sarasota and Lakeland. In her later years she enjoyed family gatherings at her pool. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Wollaston from her youth till her end. Organizing class reunions and playing cards with friends were just some of her pastimes.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 5-9 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA. A funeral service will be celebrated at The First Baptist Church Of Wollaston on Saturday May 7, 2022 at 10 AM followed by internment at Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday 5-9 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 AM in First Baptist Church of Wollaston, Quincy. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to “The Robert Mahn Memorial Scholarship Fund” in care of the First Baptist Church of Wollaston, 81 Prospect Avenue, Quincy, MA 02170.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.