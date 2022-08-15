Marilyn T. Sandonato, 72

Marilyn T. (Bolea) Sandonato, age 72, of Scituate, formerly of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Marilyn was born in Boston, at New England Hospital for Women & Children, to the late Peter and Mary (Navarroli) Bolea. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1968, and the former Boston State College in 1972. She lived in Scituate for forty-five years, previously in Quincy.

She was employed as an educator, and was a Spanish teacher at the former St. Clare’s High School in Roslindale for sixteen years.

Marilyn enjoyed cooking, and was an excellent cook. She was an avid Boston Celtics fan. She loved the Beatles and knew all of the lyrics. Marilyn also loved yardwork, plants, and gardening, especially growing tomatoes and herbs for cooking.

She was devoted to her family and especially to her loving husband, Anthony P. Sandonato, to whom she was married for forty-five years.

Devoted mother of Lauren Sandonato Ardente and her husband David Ardente of New York City, N.Y.

Dear sister of Denise Arata and her husband Frederick of Holbrook. Beloved in-laws Debra and Robert Hayden of Weymouth.

Marilyn was the cherished aunt of Elizabeth Hayden, Courtney Hayden, Nicole Allen, and Michelle Hoarty.

She is also survived by many cousins and friends.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Anthony of Padua Church, 2 Summer St., Cohasset, on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 9 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Scituate.

For those who wish, donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to Saint Anthony’s Shrine, 100 Arch St., Boston, MA 02110-1100 or https://stanthonyshrine.org/.

