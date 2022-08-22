Marilyn V. Robertson, 90

Marilyn V. Robertson of North Quincy passed away on August 18, 2022. She was 90 years old.

As a lifelong resident of Norfolk Downs, Marilyn lived in the same house in which she was born. She graduated from North Quincy High School, where she was an avid softball player with offers to play professionally. Instead, she chose a long career at John Hancock Insurance Company, from where she retired to start a second career with a crafts store chain. Marilyn was known for her feisty personality, and she will be missed terribly by all who knew her.

She was a devoted golfer, winning several local tournaments and making many friends in the process. As a cat lover and owner, she gave generously to pet charities. She was a frequent shopper from QVC who frequently shared her “finds” with family members.

Marilyn is survived by her sister Janet (Robertson) Twomey of Peabody, MA; her nephew Jeff Vancura and his wife Carol of Whitman, MA; her niece Gayle Filo of Crofton, MD; and her nephew John Vancura and his wife Elissa of Medfield, MA; in addition to 5 grand-neices and -nephews, 2 great-grandnephews, a great-grandniece, and her adored cat, Eva. Marilyn is predeceased by her parents, John and Alice (Lemieux) Robertson, her sister Shirley (Robertson) Watt, and her beloved longtime partner Winslow Keyes. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life followed by a private burial.

Funeral arrangements by the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Donations in Marilyn’s name may be made to the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) at www.aspca.org