Marina Bay Ferry To Winthrop And Boston Returns May 30

The Marina Bay Ferry/Winthrop Valkyrie will return to service beginning Tuesday, May 30.

Mayor Thomas P. Koch said the City of Quincy will once again partner with the Town of Winthrop to provide ferry service from Quincy to Winthrop and Boston. Ferry service will include water transportation to and from Squantum Point Park/Marina Bay, the Town of Winthrop, Boston Seaport and the New England Aquarium on Winthrop’s 74 passenger “Valkyrie” Ferry.

“The ferry service offers early morning commuters as well as tourists another form of transportation between Quincy and Boston. The City of Quincy is happy to continue the long-standing partnership with the town of Winthrop to offer this service,” Koch said.

The newly designed MBFerry.com website provides details on how to buy tickets, schedule times and dates as well as suggested destinations and tourist sights at each destination.

“By working with our neighboring communities, we open up a new resource for transportation that alleviates stress on other transit options,” said state Sen. John Keenan. “Permanent, extended ferry service is a great alternative to offer commuters and visitors to our area. I’m thankful to local colleagues for collaborating on this important initiative.”

“The Marina Bay Ferry is a tremendous asset to the community,” said state Rep. Bruce Ayers. “I’m proud that we were able to secure funding in the FY23 state budget to once again help with its operations. Its an easy alternative to driving into the city – its fast, affordable and environmentally friendly. I encourage everyone to check out the new MBFerry.com website.”