Mario Malvestuto, age 84, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, March 20, 2020, at South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of his loving family.

Mario was born and raised in Sulmona, L’Aquila, Abruzzo, Italy to the late Giovanno and Angela Malvestuto. He immigrated to the United States in 1963 and had lived in Quincy for 56 years.

He was employed as a laborer in the construction industry for many years.

Mario was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid gardener, loved cooking and especially enjoyed cooking for family and friends.

Most of all, Mario was dedicated to his family, especially to his cherished granddaughters.

Beloved husband of the late Antonietta M. “Antonia” (Marinilli) Malvestuto.

Devoted father of Lucio A. Malvestuto, Rita Maria Murphy and her husband Daniel, all of Quincy, and Patricia A. Malvestuto of Norwell.

Loving Nonno of Alicia and Maggie Murphy.

Mario was the last of six siblings and is survived by many nieces and nephews.

In light of current events, funeral services will be private. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Mario’s life will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Mario’s memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy.

