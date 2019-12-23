Marion A. Finn, 98

Marion A. (Fuimedoro) Finn, age 98, of Quincy entered into eternal life on December 21, 2019

Marion was born and raised in Dedham, lived in Weymouth for 29 years and had lived in Quincy since 1996.

Beloved wife of the late Richard J. Finn. Devoted mother of Margaret M. McCarthy and her husband Kevin of Cohasset. Loving grandmother of Kerry Ann and Kathleen C. McCarthy. Beloved sister of Lucy Huff of Elkins Park, Penn., the late Albert Fuimedoro, Celia Brennick, Margaret D’Alessandro, Eleanor Cirignano, Ann Parker, Garfield and Ali Fuimedoro. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hour at the Clancy-Lucid Funeral home, 100 Washington St., Weymouth, on Thursday December 26 from 8:30 until 9:20 am. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church 550 Washington St. Quincy at 10 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.