Marion A. Rizzotti, 94

Marion A. (Shaughnessy) Rizzotti, 94, of Quincy and Stuart, Fla., died October 31, 2020.

The beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Rizzotti. Mother of Richard R. Rizzotti and his late wife Deborah of Canton, William A. Rizzotti of Weymouth, Lisa A. Tierney and her husband Robert J. of Norwell, the late Marianne Rizzotti, Deborah Gates of Norwell, and Patricia Reggiannini of Quincy. Sister of the late Walter B. Shaughnessy and twin sister Rita F. Tropeano. She is the cherished grandmother to 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Marion grew up in Roxbury. She married the love of her life, Anthony J. Rizzotti, and moved to Quincy where they raised their six children. In her earlier days, Marion worked for Rust Craft Greeting Cards Company. The Rizzotti Family are the owners of the Fowler House Cafe in Quincy, where Marion was instrumental in the opening of the kitchen. She was known as the matriarch of the Fowler House.

Marion loved to travel and spent time in Stuart, Fla. Marion enjoyed boating and was fond of her many years at Port Norfolk Yacht Club. She was an avid New England sports fan and adored watching the games with her family. She will be remembered as a dedicated, loving, and loyal lady who cherished her family. She will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Wollaston at 10 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marion may be made to South Shore Children’s Fund, 68 Baxter Ave., Quincy, MA 02169.

Burial in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne Tuesday at 10:45 AM.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.