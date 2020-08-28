Marion Callinan, 86

Marion Callinan, in Quincy, originally from Savin Hill, died peacefully Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. She was 86 years old.

She was the loving mother of Christopher Callinan and his wife Pamela of Quincy. Daughter of the late Henry and Florence (Raithel) Barry. Dear sister of the late John, Harold “Hap” and Arthur “Art” Barry.

Marion was a determined, funny, hardworking woman and had a great passion and love for figure skating. She very much enjoyed spending time with her pet, Spot, and chatting with her oldest and dearest friends.

She will best be remembered by all who knew her as a proud mother, a loyal friend and a loving aunt to all her many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and grand nieces and grand nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass in Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock Street, Quincy on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 10am. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

For those who are unable to gather with Marion’s family at this time, you may still offer your support by visiting keohane.com and share a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 617-773-3551 to have your message added. Arrangements were completed by the Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.