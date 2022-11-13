Marion E. Sullivan

Marion E. (Evans) Sullivan, of Quincy (Merrymount), originally from Dorchester, died November 12, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.





Marion’s family gave her the most enjoyment in life, especially the time spent with her four grandsons. She and her husband Jim traveled the world after retirement visiting Europe, Central America, South America, the Middle East and all over the Caribbean. Marion was intelligent and kept up with current affairs her entire life. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her book clubs. Her generosity of time and treasure helped many, especially children in need. She always fought for the underdog. Marion will be remembered for her sharp wit, sense of humor, curious interest in others and devotion to family.



Beloved wife of James J. “Jim” Sullivan of Quincy. Loving mother of Neal Sullivan and his wife Constance of MD, and Lisa Geaney of Quincy. Loving sister of Jean Callahan of Hingham, Arthur, Margaret Dillon, Patricia Mead, and Charles. Cherished grandmother to Patrick, Brendan, Liam and Padraig. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 a.m. Burial in Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marion may be made to Tommy’s Place Foundation, Inc. 90 Shore Ave. Quincy, MA 02169.



See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.

