Marion F. ‘Sugar’ Flavin, 87

Marion F. “Sugar” (Driscoll) Flavin, of Quincy, died peacefully on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at the Grove Manor Estates in Braintree. She was 87.

Sugar was born in Boston on June 22, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alta (Wheeler) Driscoll.

Marion was a long-time employee of the City of Quincy. She served in many roles, from working with early childhood education, to the teen mother program, and eventually retiring after many years with the Quincy Health Department. In retirement she also was an election official at the Thomas Crane library polling location.

Sugar was an active communicant at St. Boniface Parish in Quincy as a Eucharistic Minister and was also involved with religious education programs. She assisted the scouts, the annual carnival, and any other event where volunteers were needed.

Marion was an avid Red Sox fan and a proud supporter of any activity her children or grandchildren were taking part in. She would also never turn down a good game of Bingo, or a bus trip to Foxwoods.

Sugar was the beloved wife of the late Francis E. “Frank” Flavin, who died in 2022. The two shared 57 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of James R. Flavin and his wife Joyce of Canton, Shaun M. Flavin and his wife Mary of Easton, and Edward F. Flavin and his fiancée Jennifer Fay of Quincy. Sugar was the loving grandmother of Keith, Ian, Kerry, Abby, Jack, Connor, Christian, Coryn, Caroline, and James. The loving great grandmother of Mason, McKenna, Jude, Ollie, and Nolan. Sugar was preceded in death by her siblings: Joseph J. Driscoll Jr., Alta Tatrault, Eleanor Hutchinson, Rita Driscoll, Francis Driscoll, John E. Driscoll, Roger T. Driscoll, Barbara Driscoll, Eileen Driscoll, and Paul Driscoll. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Thursday, October 5, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Marion’s name to Interfaith Social Services, 105 Adams Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.