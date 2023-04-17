Marion Fish, 79

Marion (Evans) Fish, age 79, of Quincy, MA, passed away following a courageous battle with Cancer. A lifelong Quincy resident, Marion was born Sept. 21, 1943 in Boston, MA, to William and Emma Evans (Dacey).

She was a proud graduate from North Quincy High School. Marion graduated from Cambridge school of Nursing and spent her career in the Health Care world, the last 20+ years as a counselor at Newton Wellesley Hospital. For many years she also was a regular volunteer at New England Aquarium that spoiled every Octopus she met. Marion was most passionate about dogs, especially her rescue dogs.

Marion’s zest for life was contagious. She was known for her ability to instantly light up any room she entered. Her generous heart and kindness made everyone she met feel seen and loved. Marion will be forever missed, but her spirit will live on with her loved ones and friends.

Survived by her daughter, Michelle Fish of Quincy, MA; her sister Susanne Evans of Quincy, MA; her niece Jennifer Collins of Abington, her Grandniece and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, William, and her Mother, Emma Evans.

A Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life will be held on April 21, 2023 at Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St., Quincy, MA from 1-3 p.m. Friends & family are encouraged to bring photos and share stories while remembering Marion.

In remembrance of Marion’s life, the family kindly asks that any donations be made to; TT’s Animal Foundation of Hingham, MA; Vintage Pet Rescue of RI or Dana Farber Institute for Cancer research of Boston, MA.