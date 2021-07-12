Marion G. Batas went home to God on July 8, 2021. She was born on August 5, 1932, the daughter of the late Alejo and Germaine (Coat) Batas of Charlestown, MA, She is survived by her older brother, Louis J. Batas of Bangor, ME.

She is also survived by her extended family: Dorothy (Honey) Lee; Constance (Connie) Chu, (friends since grammar school); Goddaughters Gail A. Chin and Vicki L. LaPorte, several extended family members from the Lee, Chu and Dorothy Gallagher branches; and Anne and Edward Haigh. Marion will also be dearly missed by her many Church and neighborhood friends. She brought so much joy and unconditional love to so many.

Marion was born in Charlestown, MA and went to schools there. She graduated from Charlestown High School in 1949. She was employed for almost 36 years at the New England Telephone Company and received several promotions, including Secretary to the Vice President-Engineering. She retired as Supervisor in the Equipment Installation Department.

Marion was an active parishioner of the Holy Trinity Parish (now Our Lady of Good Counsel), Quincy, MA and had served as a Lector and Eucharistic Minister for several years. She was also a lay member of the Third Order of Mary.

Marion moved to Quincy in 1970 and was a member of the Neponset Life Member Club of the Telephone Pioneers of America and served as Secretary of this Club for 3 years. Part of her volunteering was making lap robes for Veterans, baby afghans for the Parent-to-Parent Program in Quincy, and shawls for the Holy Trinity Shawl Ministry. She also volunteered in the Reading Program at Adams Shore Library, delivered Meals-on-Wheels for several years. Her hobbies and interests included caring for her beloved animals, reading, crocheting, travel and spending time with her enormous circle of friends.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial at Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Our Lady of Good Counsel, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169 or the Health Equity Foundation (formerly known as St. Boniface Haiti Foundation), 40 Glen Avenue, Newton, MA 02459.

Funeral arrangements were made by Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.