Marion L. Colclough, 89

Marion L. (Clark) Colclough, age 89, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, June 12, 2024, in the comfort of her home, after a courageous six-month battle with lung cancer.

Marion was born in Quincy, to the late William B. and Josephine L. (Wood) Clark. Raised and educated there, she attended Montclair School as a child and was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1952. She remained committed to her alma mater as a member of high school reunion committees throughout the years.

As a young woman, Marion worked as a secretary at the Swift & Bachman Auto dealership in North Quincy. She later utilized her secretarial skills at the Philip Bernstein company in Boston. After marriage, Marion dedicated her life to the care of her family, residing in her childhood home on Wilson Avenue. She established lifelong friendships there with her many neighbors. Marion was active in parents’ groups at Montclair School where her three daughters (and later, grandson) attended elementary school. She was a skilled organizer in the successful campaigns of former Mayor Francis X. McCauley.

Marion adored her grandchildren and was a never-ending presence in their countless activities and accomplishments. She enjoyed her weekly yoga classes at the L Street Bathhouse in South Boston, but undoubtedly her favorite place was Nantasket Beach, basking in the sun with her dear beach friends. Marion never missed a Patriot’s game; she cheered especially hard for Gronk and Tom. Marion was a lifelong member of Saint Chrysostom’s Episcopal Church in Quincy.

Beloved wife for sixty-five years of William F. Colclough.

Devoted mother of Gail O’Brien Clifford and her husband Fred of Duxbury, Janet Colclough Bargar of Quincy and her late husband Joseph, and Laura Ippolito of Stoughton.

Loving grandmother of Brendan, Sean, Erin, and Liam O’Brien, Jesse Bargar, Michael and Joseph Ippolito.

Marion is also survived by her grandpups – Stella, Piper, Sweetie Pie, Millie, and Tito.

Funeral Services will be conducted at Saint Chrysostom’s Episcopal Church, 1 Linden Street, Quincy, on Thursday, June 20, at 12 p.m. Reverend Christopher Capaldo will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton, on Wednesday, June 19, from 4 – 7 p.m. Committal Services at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion’s memory may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269-0088 or www.quincyanimalshelter.org.

To leave the Colclough family a condolence message, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.