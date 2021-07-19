Marion L. Florino, 100

Marion L. (Sullivan) Florino, age 100, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully, Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Hancock Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Marion was born in Boston, to the late John P. and Catherine M. (Monahan) Sullivan. She was raised and educated in Dorchester and graduated from the former Saint Mark’s School. She had lived in Quincy for over forty years, previously in Dorchester.

She was a devoted homemaker who was dedicated to her family.

Marion was a longtime parishioner of Saint John the Baptist Church. She was also a member of the former Quincy Medical Center Women’s Auxiliary and the William Walsh Post Women’s Auxiliary in Dorchester.

She enjoyed reading and was an art connoisseur.

Beloved husband of the late Stephen D. Florino. Devoted mother of Catherine M. Reynolds of Braintree and her late husband James, Elizabeth J. Finn and her husband Stephen of Quincy. Loving grandmother of Stephen P. Finn and his partner Nicole Abruzzese of Quincy, Scott Finn of Dorchester. Cherished great grandmother of Cody and Marielle Finn and step great grandmother of Evan Abruzzese.

One of three siblings, Marion was predeceased by Francis Sullivan and Louise McCobb. Dear sister-in-law of Marie Connelly of Braintree, Rita Florino of Quincy, the late Laura Florino, and the late Helen Palkey. Marion is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy on Wednesday, July 21, from 9-10 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion’s memory may be made to the Carmelite Monastery of the Sacred Hearts, 8540 Kenosha Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80908.

