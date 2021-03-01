Marion T. Fontana, 80

Marion T. Fontana, age 80, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, February 26, 2021, in the comfort of her loving family.

Born, raised, and educated in Quincy, Marion was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1958.

Loved and admired by her niece, nephews, their spouses and her many grand-nieces and grand-nephews, Marion had a spark that was matched only by her cutting wit and easy smile. Her pizzelles, apple pie, and chocolate squares were always the most asked for desserts at holiday meals and were cherished by all. Her strength and fierce independence were an inspiration to all who loved her and give the family strength in this time of reflection.

She was employed as a legal secretary for thirty years, working for Choate, Hall & Stewart, LLP in Boston. She retired in 2004.

Marion was a longtime active parishioner of Saint Mary’s Church in West Quincy where she served on the parish council.

She loved music, was an avid traveler and enjoyed going to the theater in Boston and New York City. She was a wonderful listener and friend to many.

Beloved daughter of the late Mario V. and Angelina (Casagrande) Fontana. Devoted sister of the late Louise C. Maloney and Carol A. Fontana. Loving aunt of Brian E. Maloney and his wife Elva of Westboro, Michael P. Maloney and his wife Anne of Uxbridge, and Carol M. Ames and her husband Kenneth of Worcester. She is also survived by many grand-nieces and grand-nephews, as well as many friends.

Her family is eternally grateful to the numerous friends and neighbors who supported Marion, and who helped her retain her independence during her last years.

At Marion’s request, graveside services will be conducted privately at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Marion’s memory may be made to Saint Mary’s Church, c/o 757 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02170 or CatholicTV, P.O. Box 9196, 34 Chestnut Street, Watertown, MA 02471, catholictv.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.