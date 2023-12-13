Marion T. O’Malley, 91

Marion T. O’Malley, age 91, a longtime resident of Quincy, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 11, 2023 at RegalCare of Quincy.

Marion was born, raised, and educated in Boston. She was a graduate of Regis College and had lived in Quincy for over fifty-two years.

She was employed by the City of Quincy as head clerk in the Treasurer’s Office with twenty-five years of service, retiring in 1997.

Marion was a longtime, active parishioner and daily communicant of Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy, where she enjoyed many friendships. Over the years, she served as a lector, extraordinary minister of Holy Communion, offertory counter, and a member of the parish pastoral council. She was a member of the former Saint John’s Ladies Sodality and the Catholic Club.

Beloved daughter of the late Austin F. and Kathleen G. (Ennis) O’Malley.

Dear sister of the late Kathleen O’Malley, Austin F. O’Malley, M.D. and his surviving wife Patricia of Centerville, and the late James A. O’Malley and his late wife Eileen.

Marion is survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and their families.

Visitation will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Monday, December 18, from 10 – 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Immediately following the visitation, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, at 11:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery, 990 LaGrange Street, West Roxbury.

For those who wish, donations in Marion’s memory may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, 637 Cambridge Street, Brighton, MA 02135.

