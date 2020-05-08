Marjorie A. Bennett, 84

Marjorie A. (St. Clair) Bennett, 84, of Mashpee formerly of Hingham and Quincy passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of 63 years to Robert Bennett. She was the daughter of the late Richard T. St. Clair and Edith L. (Rich) St. Clair Ross and the sister of the late Richard St. Clair and Norma Parker. Marjorie was the cherished mother to Kendrick Bennett (Bonnie) of Tewksbury, Douglas Bennett (Linda) of Plainville and Glenn Bennett (Constanze) of Hingham. Also, she was a loving grandmother to Sarah, Robert, Adam, Rebecca, Laura and Anne. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Marge was active in the Atlantic Rainbow Girls and a member of North Quincy High class of 1953. Early on she worked at Pneumatic Scale in Quincy and then later as a Pharmacy Assistant. In later years, she enjoyed travelling with her husband Bob and also attending many family events. Marge will be remembered most for her dedication to her husband and family and doing a fine job of raising her three boys in Hingham.

Due to current circumstances the funeral will be private. A celebration of Marge’s life will take place at a later date.