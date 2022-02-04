Marjorie A. Campbell

Marjorie A. (McNamara) Campbell, of Quincy, died February 1, 2022. Loving mother Shawn R. Campbell and his wife Cheryl of Tewksbury, Helene M. Campbell of Pembroke, Paul D. Campbell and his wife Michelle of Weymouth and David J. Campbell of Quincy. Sister of Mary H. Cook and Thomas A. McNamara and his wife Maureen both of Quincy, Helene P. McNamara of Milton and Francis X. McNamara of Weymouth. Cherished Grandma to Nicholas and Denis Campbell, Patrick and Daniel Ryan and Bryan and Julie Campbell. Great grandmother of Mady Ryan. Marjorie is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Marjorie was born in Dorchester and moved to Quincy. She attended Quincy City Hospital School of Nursing Class of 1958. She worked as a registered nurse for more than 40 years at Quincy Hospital. Marjorie also worked for Quincy Visiting Nurse for 12 years where she spent many years working at Fr. Bill’s Place in Quincy. She was a member of Massachusetts Nurses Association, as well as Quincy Hospital Nurses Alumni Association. Marjorie was an avid reader, she also enjoyed spending time with her family. Marjorie devoted her life to taking care of others, she will be sadly missed by all those who knew her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory Marjorie may be made to Fr. Bill’s Place, 38 Broad St. Quincy, MA or to Boston Children’s Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave., Boston, MA. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences