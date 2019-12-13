Marjorie A. Morrissey

Marjorie Ann (Moore) Morrissey of Quincy died December 12, 2019.

Marjorie was proud to be a homemaker caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She loved to travel, to dance, to sew, to knit, and over the past several years she knitted over 250 “Hats for Sailors.” She could often be seen at rinks, fields, auditoriums throughout the area cheering on all of her grandchildren in their activities. Sundays were always spent with family and friends by the pool, her favorite place.

Beloved wife of 69 years to Richard F. Morrissey of Quincy. Devoted mother of Nancy Stone and her husband Michael of Quincy, Jane Sullivan and her husband Paul of N. Attleboro, Maryellen Concannon and her husband Bill of Rockland, Susan Morrissey of Quincy and the late Richard F. Morrissey, Jr. Cherished Gram of 9 grandchildren and Gigi to 6 great grandchildren. Predeceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marjorie may be made to Exceptional Citizens Week at Camp Fatima, 32 Fatima Road, Gilmanton Iron Works, NH 03837.

See keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.Ma