Marjorie L. McAllister, 92

Marjorie L. McAllister, passed away peacefully, on June 17, 2024. She was 92 years old.

Marjorie was born on Sept. 8, 1931 in Quincy, to Robert and Ethel McAllister and was the sister of the late Jessie A. Morrill, Barbara Collins, and Roberta McAllister. She grew up in Houghs Neck and had a happy childhood surrounded by her loving family.

Marjorie worked for many years as both a legal secretary and a bookkeeper before retiring in 1995. Marjorie had a passion for knitting and crocheting which resulted in hundreds of Afghans for family, friends and service men.

She was the organist and choir director for churches in Quincy and Braintree for over 65 years. Member for 70 years of the Junior Bonnie Lassies for H.N. Congregational Church. She was a charter member of Altrusa International of Quincy.

Marjorie will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her legacy of love, kindness, and generosity will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

A memorial service to celebrate Marjorie’s life will be held on July 9, 2024 at 10 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery, 815 Willard St, Quincy, MA. Please meet at the entrance to the cemetery off of Chickatawbut Road, at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations be made to the Houghs Neck Congregational Church.