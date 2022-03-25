Marjorie L. Short, 84

Marjorie L. “Margie” Short of Quincy, formerly of Jamaica Plain, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was 84.

Born in Boston on July 23, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Getta (Mills) Short. Margie was raised in Jamaica Plain, attended local schools, and graduated from Jamaica Plain High School. She was a long-time employee of Sears, Roebuck & Co., with over 35 years of service as the head cashier. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Margie was a soft-spoken woman who loved to travel the world. Some of her favorite trips were to Europe, specifically Ireland and Germany. She was most excited about her two trips to Germany, being able to observe the famous Oberammergau Passion Play, which is only shown once every ten years. Margie treasured the time she spent with her sister Janet on these trips, making many lasting memories.

Margie was an avid reader, sometimes reading three books at a time, one of her favorite authors being Tom Clancy. She had a passion for crocheting, creating afghans and baby blankets for friends and family. Margie also enjoyed watching I Love Lucy in her spare time. Above all else, family came first to Margie. She will be missed by all that knew her.

Margie was the beloved sister to Janet M. Short of Quincy and the late Robert E. Short and late wife Paulette. She was the devoted aunt of Kevin Short and his wife Dara of Hanson, Lisa Breen and her husband Henry of Quincy, Lt. Det. Donald Short and his wife Tara of Hanson, Lynda Walsh and her husband Michael of Marshfield, and Col. David Short and his wife Courtney of Colorado. Margie is also survived by many loving grand nieces and nephews as well as several great grand nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Parish in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Services will conclude with interment in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Margie’s name to Holy Trinity Parish, 227 Sea St., Quincy, MA 02169.

See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.