Marjorie M. Comoletti

Margie passed away surrounded by her family the evening of Nov. 23, 2022. Margie was the daughter of two Irish immigrants, growing up in South Boston and eventually the family moved to their home in Houghs Neck in Quincy. Margie had many fond memories here, including ice skating home with her late sister, Esther, after school. Margie met her husband, Vinny, in Quincy when she was 16 while attempting to find a ride during the bus strike, when Vinny and his friend offered her and her friend a ride. The two wed upon his return from his army service during the Korean War. Soon after, they had their first son, Glenn; followed by their only daughter, Diane, and two more sons David and Jeffery.

Margie spent much of her life helping others. Margie would teach young disabled children how to swim for many years. She also dedicated years of service to Meals on Wheels, helping package food and supply meals to people who relied on this service. For a period of time she volunteered with an adult day care for people with dementia; assisting them with fun activities and providing them with company and a listening ear.

Margie is survived by her younger sister, Veronica, son Glenn and wife Candy, daughter Diane, son David and wife Anne, son Jeffery, grandchildren Alicia and husband Adam, Ashley and partner Tom, Jillian and husband Chris, Allison and husband Brad, David, Adam, Matthew, Andrew, and Great grandchildren Amelia, Thomas, Arthur, and Emma. She will be dearly missed.

Private services have been held for immediate family members.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association in Marjorie’s memory.