Marjorie McCabe, 92

Marjorie “Margie” (Prescott) McCabe, of Quincy, died peacefully on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Regal Care in Quincy on the same day that marked her 92nd birthday.

Born in Boston in 1930, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Mary C. (Frazier) Prescott. Margie was raised in South Boston, attended local schools, and graduated from South Boston High School with the Class of 1948.

While she would live for more than 40 years in the Squantum section of Quincy and raise four children and foster enduring friendships, “Southie” forever held a special place in Margie’s heart. Even in her later years when Dementia became an issue, she could recite her E. Sixth Street address, tell you that she had a dog named Mickey, and that Castle Island was the center to her universe.

“That was our hangout,” she would tell you with immense pride.

That pride could be explained with this layer of uncanny human spirit – Margie’s South Boston friends from the ‘40s were still her best friends seven decades later, and oh how this was a sense of wonder to their children.

“Our parents and their crew were blissfully unaware of what impactful role models they were in all of our lives,” said one of Margie’s godsons, Eddie McCabe of Canton, whose mother, Sheila, was one of Margie’s dearest friends.

In the 1970s, when college tuitions for her children were on the horizon, Margie took a job in the financial services department at Bank of Boston.

To measure her greatest strength was simple. It was her unshakable faith.

Deeply involved in the Star of the Sea Church in Squantum, then later at Sacred Heart in North Quincy, Margie complemented her husband beautifully. He provided the laughs and levity, she gracefully stood as the rock to the family, instilling in all her children the need for faith.

In her final months, when Margie’s mind would get distracted, what often worked to connect with her was suggesting some prayers, maybe the Rosary or even soft music. In a powerful testament to the magic of her faith, Margie would seamlessly know all the words.

Margie was the beloved wife of the late James V. McCabe, who died in 1980. The two shared 28 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Catherine M. Grazioso and her husband Al of Quincy; James R. McCabe and his wife Jeanne of Milton; Karen A. Queno and her husband Thomas of Plymouth; and Robert M. McCabe of Plymouth. Margie was the loving grandmother of Nicole Kanzler and her husband Ryan of Quincy; Matthew Grazioso and his wife Missy of Quincy; Kristin Christopher and her husband Mike of Dorchester; Michael, Joseph, and Derek Queno, all of South Windsor, CT; James McCabe of Longmont, CO, and Colin McCabe and his fiancée Erica Bagshaw of Monterey, CA. She was the loving great grandmother of Cora Kanzler, Michael and Grace Christopher, and Henry and Josephine Grazioso. Margie was the dear sister of Carol McGlone, the late Lorraine Mooney, and the late Geraldine Doyle. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, December 12, 2022, 4-7 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services conclude with interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Margie’s name to Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, P.O. Box 690789, Quincy, MA 02269.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.