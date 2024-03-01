Mark A. Azar, 62

Mark A. Azar, originally from Dorchester, long time resident of Quincy, passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, at the age of 62.

Mark was born in Dorchester on December 20, 1961 and was a son of the late Acad “Archie” Azar and Beatrice Pearl (Stevenson) Azar. Mark graduated valedictorian from South Boston Heights Academy on June 6, 1980. Former 19 year employee of FedEx, followed by 22 years with Eversource Electric– Mass Ave., Boston.

Mark was a passionate lover of cars, lawns, beaches and especially the Bruins. He loved the casinos and the Bahamas. He enjoyed walking Castle Island and working in his yard. Mark loved spending time with family and friends.

Mark was the beloved husband of Josephine (Borkowski) Azar of Quincy, his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 37 years. He was the devoted brother of Frederick Azar and his wife Dottie of Easton, Janet Pino and her husband John of Florida, Stephen Azar of Quincy, Robert Azar and his wife Terri-Lyn of Wrentham, Stella Hooley and her husband John of Carver, Carol Webber and her husband Stephen of Westford, Thomas Azar and his wife Julie of Whitman, William Azar and his wife Laura of Florida, Marianne Goodnight and her husband Dr. James Goodnight of New Jersey, and Laura “LuLu” Azar of Quincy. Mark was the devoted brother-in-law of Anne Marie Cook and her husband Joseph of Weymouth, John Borkowski and his wife Brigette of Quincy, Charles Borkowski and his wife Christina of Weymouth, DeeDee Queeney and her husband Jerry of Dorchester, and Edward Borkowski of Wrentham. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday, March 7, 2024, 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth at 809 Main St. (Rte. 18 opposite South Shore Hospital).

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth at 809 Main St. (Rte. 18 opposite South Shore Hospital), at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2024, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, 757 Hancock St., Quincy at 10 a.m.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Mark’s name to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes by visiting: www.massfallenheroes.org.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.