Mark A. Driscoll, 43

Mark A. Driscoll, age 43, of Weymouth and formerly of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, after battling a bacterial infection of his heart. He died at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, surrounded by his loving family.

Mark was born and raised in the Squantum neighborhood of Quincy. He was a graduate of Boston College High School, Class of 1998, and earned an Associate degree in Culinary Arts from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, RI.

Mark lived in Weymouth for the past eight years. He worked as an executive chef, beginning his career in the restaurant industry before transitioning to higher education. He most recently worked at Milton Academy and Dean College in Franklin.

Mark was a skilled chef who loved cooking for family and friends. He was an avid Boston sports fan and loved tending to his garden and growing his own fresh vegetables.

Mark always looked forward to summer trips to New Hampshire, spending time with his wife, son, and parents, and swimming in the freshwater streams. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his son, Logan, teaching him how to cook, playing chess, collecting basketball and football cards, playing and talking basketball, and playing catch.

Beloved husband for eight years of Christina M. (Alessandro) Driscoll.

Devoted father of Logan T. Driscoll.

Cherished son of Mary (Carta) and Thomas Driscoll of Quincy.

Loving brother of Brian T. Driscoll and his wife Amber of Kailua, HI, and Susan M. McNaught of Weymouth.

Much-loved uncle of Brody, Maddie, Rebecca, and Victoria.

At the request of the family, a celebration of Mark’s life will be held in July. Details to come.

Having spent the last decade in recovery, Mark was extremely supportive of helping those battling addiction. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark’s memory may be made to Meridian House, c/o North Suffolk Community Services, Inc., 301 Broadway, Chelsea, MA 02150.

