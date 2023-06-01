Mark E. Donnelly, 56

Mark Edward Donnelly, 56, of Quincy, died peacefully on May 31, 2023, with his loving family by his side, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Mark was born in Winchester on September 29, 1966, and was the son of the late Edward and Mary (McCarthy) Donnelly. He was raised in Scituate, and graduated from Scituate High School. Mark was a proud graduate of Massachusetts Maritime Academy where he earned his degree in engineering and developed lifelong friendships. Mark worked 28 years at the MWRA where he enjoyed his career and the relationships he built.

Mark was an avid sports fan attending and enjoying all of his children’s, nieces, and nephews sporting events. He enjoyed the ocean and time spent on Cape Cod. His kind and loving presence will be missed by all that knew him.

Mark was the beloved husband of Christine (Donovan) Donnelly and the devoted father of Colin and Caroline Donnelly, all of Quincy. Mark was the loving uncle of Conor, Kayle, Ella, Aidan, Liam, Mary, Owen, Griffin, Maggie, Molly, and Ronan who loved him dearly. Mark was the brother of John and Deana. Loving brother-in-law of Brian, Tami, Mike, Maureen, Sean and Jodi and son-in-law of Kathleen and the late Leo Donovan.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Monday, June 5, 2023, from 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Parish, Our Lady of Good Counsel Church 227 Sea St., Quincy at 10 AM.

Services will conclude with interment at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Tommy’s Place, 26 Elm Arch Way, Falmouth, MA 02540 or by visiting: www.tommysplace.org.

