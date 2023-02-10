Mark E. Fortune, 58

Mark E. Fortune, age 58, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, died peacefully, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at home.

Mark was born in Boston, raised and educated in Dorchester. He was a graduate of the former Don Bosco High School, Class of 1983.

Mark was a skilled carpenter and proud member of the former Carpenter’s Union Local 33.

Beloved son of the late Arthur E. and Yvonne M. (Carpenter) Fortune.

Devoted brother of Monica A. Fortune and her longtime partner John P. Murphy, Jr. of Braintree.

Graveside Services will be conducted at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams St., Dorchester, on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Those attending should gather at the cemetery entrance.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark’s memory may be made to Father Bill’s & MainSpring, 430 Belmont St., Brockton, MA 02301.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.