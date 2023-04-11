Mark E. McGowan, 52

Mark McGowan of Quincy.

The family of Mark E. McGowan of Quincy is saddened to announce his sudden passing on April 4, 2023. He was 52. A lifelong resident of Quincy, he was born on July 14, 1970, the son of Audrey A. (Saccoach) McGowan and the late Owen T. McGowan.

Mark graduated from Quincy High school and enjoyed an early career as an electronics repair technician. He was mechanically inclined and always proud of his do-it-yourself capabilities. He loved fishing and spending time on the water with friends whenever possible.

He is survived by his mother Audrey, his sister Sharon Lavery and her husband James, brothers Paul and his wife Rosemary, Stephen and his wife Patricia, Brian, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

A private burial service will be scheduled by the family at a later date. Anyone wishing to donate to a good cause in his honor should consider a gift to Harvey’s Salt Water Fishing Club’s Annual Disabled Veterans Outing.

Arrangements were completed by Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy.